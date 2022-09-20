Psychedelic and garage rock fundraising gig for Portsmouth radio station The Flash to take place at The Wedgewood Rooms

The gig, dubbed A Night In The Psychedelic Garage, features the ‘psychedelic positive vibration’ band Dubbal, fronted by Kev Ellis, who has hosted a space-rock show on the station for seven years, and Paul Groovy & The Pop Art Experience, the high-energy Portsmouth-based garage-rock band which has been performing since the early ’80s.

Paul Groovy presents a show dedicated to cult rock acts, while fellow band member Steve Vinyl has a punk and new-wave show on the station.

Dubbal, with band member and The Flash radio presenter Kev Ellis, far right

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Station founder and presenter Martin Kirby said: ‘The Flash exists to celebrate the talents of our vibrant local music scene, by sprinkling original local tracks within our programmes, and by promoting local gigs.

‘The station was also set up as an alternative to top 40 pop radio, and give listeners a chance to discover wonderful music that would probably never get heard anywhere else.

‘We are entirely run by volunteers, and our considerable overheads are mostly paid via listener and presenter donations. Many of our presenters are themselves local musicians, and three stars of the station have organised a great gig to raise much needed funds for our station.

‘I can guarantee that this event will blow your minds as well as helping us raise the funds needed to keep our alternative radio station on the air.’

The show is at The Wedgewood Rooms on Albert Road, Southsea, on Thursday, September 22. Tickets £6. Doors 7pm. Go to wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.