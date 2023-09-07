Glitchers will be performing on Southsea seafront on September 8, 2023, the penultimate day of their 10-week, 80 show Summer of Punk guerilla tour

And in its final days – it ends on Saturday – they finally reach Portsmouth.

Whether playing ​outside venues, high street shops, takeaways, on the back of a lorry and a boat, in an Asda car park, on the verge on the side of the road, or even opposite Downing Street, they draw a crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo, drummer Sophie and guitarist/vocalist Jake, say: “The reaction from the public has blown us away, obviously there’s always some that don’t like our racket but that just adds to the fun of it. Many videos have gone viral on multiple social media platforms, which gained interest from newspapers and press all over the country and internationally too.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This has brought us many opportunities which have been as mad and unique as the next.”

Most Popular

They have been joined on tour by filmmakers recording the entire process with the goal of creating a documentary.

They explain: “The documentary will show a typical day in the life of Glitchers, finding spots to play, how we set up and play so quickly, the reactions from the public, attempted shut downs by security/police and how we navigate those incidents, and a whole lot of partying from the fans we’ve made over the past two years. It never gets old seeing a bunch of punks moshing in the streets with an old couple one side tapping their feet, and a child dancing like no tomorrow on the other.”