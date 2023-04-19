Five months ago the band played in an upstairs room above The Kings pub in Albert Road to barely 50 people, tonight at The Wedgewood Rooms the attendance has increased several times over.

It’s a big stage to fill and the band do it with aplomb. They have certainly upped their game with their constant touring leaving them as sharp and cutting as a razor’s edge.

It’s all smiles on stage, the chemistry between the band members is palpable. Drummer Dan Matthew grinning like a Cheshire cat as he bashes away, but its the interaction between lead singer Sam Willmett and bassist Tilly Harris that is key.

The Bug Club at The Wedgewood Rooms on April 17, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

Tilly is a real livewire carrying a bass guitar almost as big as her, reminding me of ’70s legend Suzy Quattro, and she has the energy of AC/DC's Angus Young in his heyday (go and see the band if you don't believe me).

The dual vocal approach to the short, sharp catchy songs is reminiscent of Squeeze with lyrics reflecting tales of their every day life. Willmett’s dry delivery has the air of the Modern Lovers’ Jonathan Richman. Such is the confidence of the band, their best known song, The Fixer, is despatched early on. Other highlights include My Baby Loves Rock’n’Roll and my favourite, If your Mother Thinks I'm Happy Then I Must Be Happy.

The Bug Club at The Wedgewood Rooms on April 17, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor