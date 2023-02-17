The jacket belonged to Jim Cruttenden who died aged just 57 last month. A familiar face at rock and punk gigs in Portsmouth, he was knowledgeable, passionate, well-known and judging by the sell-out crowd here tonight, well-loved. From family to friends, members of bands he’d reviewed in his idiosyncratic style, and those who only knew him as a fellow gig-goer – all in attendance want to pay their respects in a way Jim would appreciate.

When Rob Hyslop of tonight’s openers The Gary 7 suggested a gig celebrating Jim’s life, the other bands on the bill were on board immediately.

The Gary 7 turn out a full hour of garage-surf-rock instrumentals, charging through originals and a good smattering of TV theme songs including Secret Agent Man and Batman. It’s a rollicking joyride, hanging on as they career through tune after tune.

The Glorias playing at The Celebration of The Life of Jim Cruttenden at The Edge of The Wedge, February 16, 2023

Next up are Paul Groovy and the Pop Art Experience, who come snarling out the gate – their frontman is on belligerent form. The Groovies are given a little longer than their customary half-hour, so they have even learned a couple of extra songs for the occasion – one of which is a hyper-adrenalised tear through Love’s classic 7 and 7 Is. Finishing with their next single, the menacing 3am it’s nice to see there’s still plenty of fire in their bellies.

The Glorias headline the night, bringing an even greater intensity to their punk and garage-rockers than usual. Opener Magic Money Tree sets the tone, with several tracks taking well-aimed shots at the establishment and The Tories. Bassist Nish is soon prowling the floor in front of the stage and come the end the crowd are reluctant to let them leave.

Drinks are raised more than once over the evening and stories are shared about the guy we’re all here to remember.

A sell-out tribute gig in your name by three of your favourite bands? We should all be so lucky.

Paul Groovy and the Pop Art Experience playing at The Celebration of The Life of Jim Cruttenden at The Edge of The Wedge, February 16, 2023

Everyone brought their A game, and all concerned did him proud. Rest easy, Jimbo.

