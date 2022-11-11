Benji Kirkpatrick tells us that the next number is for a member of the group who should be there with them – Paul Sartin. But the talented multi-instrumentalist died of a heart attack aged 51 in September. Kirkpatrick was also his bandmate in the trio Faustus, and it falls on him to introduce the song – that group’s Brisk Lad.

Sartin’s unadorned voice fills the hall, alone for the first verse as the backdrop displays the stark legend: ‘Paul Sartin 1971-2022,’ before Bellowhead’s vocalists join in and delicate instrumentation is gradually added. And then the process reverses, finally leaving Sartin’s voice once more, alone. It’s a stunning, affecting moment, and a beautiful tribute to their friend and colleague – honouring him while making him part of the show. I’m sure there are a few damp eyes in the house by the time it finishes.

The 11-headed folk supergroup that is Bellowhead was put on ice, arguably at the peak of their popularity, back in 2016 with a ‘farewell’ tour. But during the pandemic they reconvened for a one-off online show, which surpassed expectations and proved to be the catalyst for this tour, ostensibly to mark the 10th anniversary of their fourth album, Broadside. Keeping the nautical theme, there is a huge backdrop decorated like a ship’s rigging, while the stage is decorated with barrels and crates – drummer Pete Flood evens get a ship’s wheel behind him. And while the setlist draws deeply on that album we get something from all five of their long-players over the course of more than 20 numbers in the near two-hour show.

Bellowhead on the opening night of their reunion tour at Portsmouth Guildhall, November 10, 2022. Picture by Paul Windsor

Most Popular

NOW READ: Interstellar Food Drive returns to Staggeringly Good Brewery

The sold-out Guildhall is seated, which initially seems to draw some energy from proceedings, but in the latter half – with some encouragement from melodeon player John Spiers before Sloe Gin: ‘these are DANCE tunes’ – many of the audience are finally on their feet. Their big-band folk sound is tailor made for festivals and lively crowds, so things finally feel right.

Many of the old favourites are present – 10,000 Miles Away, New York Girls, Betsy Baker, and London Town (again dedicated to Sartin, who arranged it) – although sadly not Gosport Nancy – before an encore of Roll the Woodpile Down and the fervent tunes Frog's Legs & Dragon's Teeth, which sees numerous band members darting to and fro and leaping off the scenery.

The set, does however, also allow for some of the more unusual numbers from Broadside to get an outing, like a splendidly off-kilter, Tom Waitsian rendition of Black Beetle Pies, and the brooding menace of The Wife of Usher’s Well, with its squalling, jazzy finish, courtesy of the brass section.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bellowhead on the opening night of their reunion tour at Portsmouth Guildhall, November 10, 2022. Picture by Paul Windsor

Jon Boden remains a commanding frontman, but even with so many bandmates everyone gets their moment in the spotlight.

Top marks to violinist Sam Sweeney who jumps all over the place (knees be damned!) in his ‘Saturday Night Fever’ shirt, and light-up shoes – all while playing perfectly, naturally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once these 16 dates are over, the future of Bellowhead remains unknown. If there’s more after this that would be great, if not, this is more than many fans would have dared hoped for a year ago. And it also stands as a celebration not just of their mighty back catalogue, but also of the mighty, much-missed Paul Sartin.