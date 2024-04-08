Crystal Tides at The Wedgewood Rooms on April 6, 2024. Picture by Paul Windsor

From the start they've openly been tilting at the top – and why not? We've come a long way since indie bands would deny that they wanted success and "ambition" was a dirty word.

This hometown gig sold out in just five days and it's hard to remember when there was such a buzz around a local band.

At the start there's a nice conceit with an introduction over the PA in the style of an old-school video game before they're straight into fan-favourite early single Courtney Love.

From the off, the packed house is singing every song back at the five-piece.

Their sound is muscular enough for them to open for hard-rock act Feeder - as they did recently on several dates, including here at Portsmouth Guildhall.

The addition a couple of years ago of guitarist Neil Cripps alongside Harry Knowles gave the band some extra bite up front. And George Regan's bass is often so full-on tonight that you don't so much hear it as feel it.

But they're also melodic enough to have become the support band of choice for chart-topping indie-poppers The Lottery Winners.

Indeed, the very night before this gig they supported the latter in Blackpool.

If their busy itinerary has left them tired, they're not showing it here.

They are, however, justifiably emotional. A few songs in frontman Billy Gregory, visibly moved by the audience's reaction to them, explains that he will try not to cry this early in the set.

Later on he asks if they should play somewhere bigger next time they put on a gig in Portsmouth – suggesting the Guildhall. When someone in the crowd shouts out "Fratton Park", Gregory shoots back with a laugh: "It's on the list", and you believe him.

On this evidence, the boys appear ready to take that next step.

Heck, the impressive light show they've brought in for tonight's show already look like they belong in a much bigger venue.

It's hard to remain objective in such a rabidly partisan crowd – it's nigh on impossible to not get swept along in the tsunami of goodwill towards the band on stage. Sometimes though, going with the flow is the only course of action.