Review | Fun Lovin' Criminals at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea: "Huey who?"

It’s not unusual for a band that’s been around a while to change its lineup.

Fun Lovin' Criminals at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on December 7, 2023

However, it’s not particularly helpful when the departed member takes to social media to make repeated jabs at their old bandmates, which is the situation Fun Lovin’ Criminals find themselves in with regards to former frontman Huey Morgan. On Twitter/X, Morgan has been accusing his old band of being a “tribute act” or a “covers band” and more.

Co-founder, multi-instrumentalist Brian ‘Fast’ Leiser and drummer of 20 years Frank Benbini are now joined by guitarist Naim Cortazzi on this latest tour which is celebrating the 25th anniversary of the band’s platinum-selling second album 100% Colombian by playing it in full. Fast now takes over on lead vocals, while swapping between keys, trumpet and bass.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The album is one that eases you in – the first three tracks lure you in nice’n’easy – Up On The Hill, the hit single Love Unlimited and The View Belongs to Everyone – are swinging slices of lounge-jazz, before they hit us with the hard-rocking Korean Bodega. Cortazzi’s guitar is grungier and heavier than the recorded version, and it certainly shakes the audience into action.

Most Popular

Fun Lovin' Criminals at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on December 7, 2023

The album’s other noisier numbers 10th Street and Southside remind us that when they want to, these boys can really cook. But the ultra-chilled We Are All Very Worried About You is also a set high-point.

Another former single, Big Night Out brings the hedonistic party vibes to the packed out Wedge.

They finish this portion of the show with the none-more-’90s “hidden track”, Fisty Nuts, a frenetic, electric, countrified romp, and then they depart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But of course there’s more. They come back with their signature song, The Fun Lovin’ Criminal which still has that same gleeful bounce, taking us back to the indie nightclubs of the ’90s. But it’s not all backwards looking – they play us a new song, Shake It Loose, which slots in nicely.

Fun Lovin' Criminals at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on December 7, 2023

Naturally they finish with a singalong, raucous Scooby Snacks.

The band never mention their old bandmate, in this instance actions definitely speak louder than words. And if anyone in the crowd is complaining they keep it quiet.

Musically they’re tight, and yes the vocals sound a little different but Fast knows these songs inside out too.