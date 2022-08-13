Review | Furious Cool at The Groundlings Theatre: 'The gig passes all too quickly'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this is where new Portsmouth band Furious Cool find themselves. It is however great to see The Groundlings being used for more gigs – and to see it packed.

Still, the five-piece, led by vocalist Hayley Alker are consummate professionals and aren’t afraid to work up a sweat.

Alker is also frontwoman of electro-rock band Curl, and having only ever seen her perform before with them, this is a very different kettle of fish. Where her voice often has to fight with raucous guitars and electronic madness in that group, here they are front and centre, and the sound is much more laid back, allowing this impressive vocalist to shine.

Portsmouth band Furious Cool appearing at The Groundlings Theatre on Friday, August 12. Picture by Paul Windsor

Three-fifths of the band rose from the ashes of popular Portsmouth act Peach and The New Beats, and they have carried a handful of that band’s songs – reworked – into their new act.

This is a soulful, jazzy, sometimes a bit funky, sometimes a bit blusey beast, and the fact that the four musicians behind Alker have known each other for decades, and played together in various outfits, shows. They can be tight when needed, but aren’t afraid to let the songs flow. Gary Shaw’s lead work on guitar is impressive throughout – it’s obvious why he’s an in-demand session player, while Cliff Chapman provides some groovy licks on the keys – at times reminiscent of the great Jimmy Smith.

And the rhythm section of Bernie Fox on drums and bassist Robin Vick keep the whole thing rolling nicely. Vick’s bass intro to their new song Where Do We Go is a particularly funky, chunky riff.

Furious Cool at The Groundings Theatre on August 12. Picture by Paul Windsor

Over the course of two 45 minute sets we’re introduced to several new songs, including their super-smooth debut single Sit Down. Alker does plenty of talking, giving welcome context to the songs, old and new, and there’s even some audience participation.

The gig passes all too quickly, testament to the quality of the songs and showmanship on display.

So, furious? Definitely not. Cool? Oh yes, very.