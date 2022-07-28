The England women’s team is obviously having an incredible run at Euro 2022, and on the night of the semi-final it would appear I was in the minority in preferring to take in a gig.
As a result there were barely enough in the audience at the latest Future Folk night to scrape together a full footie team.
But the two acts gamely played on, and for those of us who were there, we were treated to a pair of intimate and very different performances.
First up was Portsmouth’s Amy Goddard – a solo singer-songwriter, visual artist, music teacher and also a luthier – she made the guitar she plays.
Her songs draw you in, there are hints of Joni Mitchell in her delivery, often inviting quiet contemplation – like Cornish Mist, inspired by a camping trip to Tintagel and about visiting a favourite place with someone you love as you grow older together.
Read More
The more up-tempo Make Your Mark, about what drives prisoners of conscience is a high point.
There’s also a spirited cover of American singer-songwriter John Stewart’s Hunters of The Sun.
She finishes with a ‘silly song’, The Hedgehog Song, about a pet with an – ahem – spiky demeanour, which her husband says is like her. The song morphs into Buddy Hollie’s Peggy Sue, renamed Heggy Sue – which is of course the pet’s name.
Check out her new album Rise.
Up next are the magnificently named trio Vicar’s Crackpipe. While there is neither a cassock nor drug paraphernalia in sight, with guitar, fiddle and accordion they do have a fine line in foot-stomping songs and tunes in the English and celtic folk traditions.
They also have a penchant for the darker side of English folk – nicely demonstrated in their versions of Golden Vanity and Gallows Pole.
There’s even a cover of the blues standard Hi-Heel Sneakers.
So, very much a game of two halves, with both teams on form.
To continue the terrible football metaphors, let’s call this a score-draw, but both acts deserve a bigger audience.
I am told the acts at Future Folk are routinely of this high calibre, and at only £3 entry, certainly worth a punt. The next one is on August 23.