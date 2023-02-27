The tour started with a bang thanks to Aleighcia Scott warming up the room nicely before The Skints sprang onto the stage.

From the first track This Town from their 2015 album, vocalist Josh Rudge began hyping up the crowd into what turned out to be an entrancing fever.

The energy built in the room straight away; they kept the crowd moving and created an infectious vibe with swaying, dancing and skanking when their more ska-punk numbers came along. By the time they finished their set with Culture Vulture from their 2010 album, the crowd were in such high spirits the mood was almost overwhelming.

Gentleman's Dub Club and The Skints opened their co-headline tour at Portsmouth Guildhall on February 25, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

This was the atmosphere that the nine-piece ensemble GDC burst out onto stage to, and it only got more intense from there. The chemistry and energy they brought to the stage with a mix of fast bars and reggae backing with a boneshaking bass whipped the crowd into a frenzy of dancing and enjoyment.

Well-crafted lyrics and infectious tunes made these two internationally renowned bands a force to contend with on a cold February night – bringing festival vibes to the Guildhall. The evening established that not only do they share the same record label, they share a passion. The chemistry and joy shared by both filled the room. No wonder it was sold out.

