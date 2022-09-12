Review | Ian Prowse and Amsterdam at the Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea: 'He can’t help but write earworms'

His original band Pele's 1991 debut single Raid The Palace is an ode to republicanism and has been a staple of his live sets ever since.

Would he play it when the nation is officially mourning the Queen?

Of course he would.

Ian Prowse and Amsterdam at The Wedgewood Rooms, September 10, 2022

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prowse invites support act Nick Parker and Ben Wain on stage to help play the song, but there's no need for any further introduction – the song speaks for itself. And the faithful lap it up, there's even a one-man stage invasion by long-term superfan Spike.

But before we get to this point late in the set we get a masterclass in three decades of Prowse's songwriting, highlighting his brand of celtic indie-soul, from the aforementioned Pele, through his next band Amsterdam and into his current incarnation as a solo act (albeit backed by a latter day incarnation of Amsterdam).

It’s no accident he’s been dubbed ‘the Scouse Springsteen’ – his songs often hymn the working class with the sense of a life lived in the trenches.

Ian Prowse and Amsterdam with stage invader, Spike, during Raid The Palace, at The Wedgewood Rooms, September 10, 2022

At this show, marking 30 years since Prowse first played at The Wedge they open with Taking on The World – the kind of rousing 'carpe diem' anthem most bands would give their eye-teeth to have written.

There is a smattering of tracks from new album, One Hand on The Starry Plough, including Holy, Holy River, about the Mersey – or 'the Ganges of the west' as Ian's hippy mate put it. And the ultimately uplifting Battle, about the struggles some face, fighting ‘a different battle every day’.

Another new number, Dan, is extended with Prowse delivering what is almost a stand-up routine mid-song about the true story of the Irish tour he went on with the titular and somewhat hapless Dan. Fortunately it is a tale with a happy ending.

Home is prefaced with a touching dedication to his old friend, the DJ Janice Long who died last December – she played the song on 20 consecutive nights when it was released.

Ian Prowse and Amsterdam at The Wedgewood Rooms, September 10, 2022

And his cover of folk singer Alun Parry’s My Name is Dessie Warren, about the trade unionist imprisoned in the 1970s alongside Ricky Tomlinson, is transformed into a huge singalong. Knowing that Warren’s conviction was only overturned last year – he died in 2004 – after new evidence emerged of police destroying key witness statements adds an extra layer of poignancy.

Performed by just Ian with violin and keys to accompany him on acoustic, Here I Lie gives me goosebumps – written for his daughter to remember him by when he’s dead and gone, it’s massively affecting.

Actually the whole band is one fire, and after a spirited romp through The Jam’s Town Called Malice they finish with the always gorgeous Does This Train Stop on Merseyside?

Regardless of what you may think of his politics (and there were no dissenting voices in the crowd tonight), Prowse can’t help but write earworms.