In the list of Pompey bands who woulda, coulda, shoulda, the name Emptifish stands out brighter than most.

During their first, chaotic run in the 80s, the four-piece attracted as many column inches for their fans' literally riotous behaviour as they did for their (excellent) music. Unable to play live due to being banned from so many venues they knocked it on the head in 1987, their place in local legend already assured.

When they reformed in 2016 to promote a belated best of album, it was without original bassist Ricky Hayes who died of cancer in 2010. Since then drummer Damien O'Delic has left of his own volition, which left just frontman George ‘Wipeout’ Hart and guitarist Ian ‘Lord Sonic’ Parmiter from the founding lineup.

Sadly Parmiter is now also absent as he battles Parkinson's. And while he has proved before that it is unwise to count him out prematurely, it is looking unlike Parmiter will be able to play with the band again. As a result Hart announced that this would be Emptifish's final gig.

It's been a wild 41-year ride, but retiring the name on their terms is the smart move.

That said, this final iteration of the ‘Fish is worthy of the name. Many in the sell-out crowd have been fans since those early days, but thankfully they’re better behaved these days than back in the ’80s.

From the moment Hart walks onstage and announces cheekily: “For the last time – question mark,” they’re off and flying. In front of a rolling slideshow of pictures from throughout the band’s history, Hart is flanked by Craig Boyd on lead guitar and Rob Hyslop on bass – all three looking sharp, as is expected from the band which always prided itself on its sartorial smarts – with the trademark red guitars.

The turbo-charged garage-rock riffs and surf-guitar licks quickly pile on. Early classics like Manta Ray nestle alongside tracks from their 2019 album Sonic Love, but it is of course those old songs which really get the audience going. 395 BBK is dedicated to the absent Sonic as it’s his favourite song, while You Know You Want It and I Want That Girl provoke mass singalongs.

However, Sonic Love’s lead single Haunted demonstrates that the band were never resting on their laurels, and provides a Cramps-y highpoint.

There are the choreographed moves but Parmiter is, naturally, missed – and without him there’s no chance of getting his latter-day theme song, Sonic’s Got a Ray Gun.

There’s only one song they can finish on – Surfboard, which sees both support acts, The Targets and AlterModerns, plus a few fans – pile onstage to embrace the mayhem.

It’s an apt, emotional finish, but if this is goodbye it really is the end of an era.

George Hart of Emptifish at their farewell gig at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on January 13, 2024. Picture by Paul Windsor

Rob Hyslop of Emptifish at their farewell gig at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on January 13, 2024. Picture by Paul Windsor