Review | John at The Loft: ' Thrillingly visceral'

And their latest album, Nocturnal Manoeuvres, certainly contains more light and shade than their previous outings.

That’s not to say they’ve suddenly discovered a love of acoustic balladry on their third album, but their songwriting has definitely come on in leaps and bounds.

However, in the live arena, the duo of John Newton on drums and vocals and Johnny Healey on guitar remain a thrillingly visceral prospect.

John at The Loft, Southsea, on May 26, 2022. Picture by Paul Windsor

It’s a measure of their confidence that they kick off with the two 6Music playlisted singles from Nocturnal – Šibensko Powerhouse and A Song for Those Who Speed in Built-up Areas.

While not obviously ‘commercial’ they do both possess the best examples of John’s ability to blend heft and melody.

Newton’s guttural rasp is reminiscent of Idles’ Joe Talbot, and he maintains a frantic pace behind the kit – he is soon dripping with sweat.

Healey lets his guitar do the talking – strafing away furiously, whipping out some astonishingly brutal riffs.

As Newton notes, there are quite a few John T-shirts being worn in The Loft – they’ve played here before – and they’ve drawn a pleasingly diverse crowd.

This is the latest of the weekly Neu Waves showcase nights, and the rest of the bill leans on the heavier end of the local scene – Dad Hair provide feedback-frenzied grunge, while bass and drums duo Sabres make like Royal Blood battling breezeblocks, and Web weave something dark and weird.

John are the obvious stars, but it all adds up to a treat for those who love some noise.