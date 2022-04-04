Review | Paul Weller at Portsmouth Guildhall: 'He continues to amaze and delight'
Paul Weller’s loyal fanbase waited two years to see him back on stage but my ‘Mod’, was it worth the wait.
Strutting on stage with the ever-present Steve Craddock and the rest of the band, Weller certainly didn’t disappoint.
Working his way through almost two hours of past and present classics, the crowd absorbed the musical excellence with a fever-like exuberance, that only a two-year lockdown could produce.
Not only were we wowed by the guitar skills of the front three but the two drum kits added depth to the sound and experience, provided by the excellent Steve Pilgrim and Ben Gordelier. And of course, not forgetting the harmonious Hammond organ played by Andy Crofts.
The songs spanned the breadth of Weller’s career. There were songs from The Jam including That’s Entertainment and Start. There were The Style Council classics such as Headstart to Happiness and Shout to the Top.
Weller solo tracks Broken Stones, Wild Wood, Hung Up and the upbeat Fat Pop, from his last album of the same name, propelled the crowd towards three encores, ending with the fan-favourite, Town Called Malice.
A bit greyer and a bit older, but none of the youthful energy and enthusiasm has been lost. Weller continues to amaze and delight his loyal following. With the angelic, all in white, Craddock at his side, this tour looks like another that just shouldn’t be missed.
