It’s the end of an era at the Wedge tonight – Fleetingwood Mac play the second of their sold-out farewell shows in their hometown.

Devin Jade supports, and the crowd warm to her as she plays covers and originals. Her rendition of Chris Isaak’s Wicked Game goes down a storm. She has a beautifully controlled voice, and for her first gig in two years she looks at home on stage. Let’s hope it’s not two years before the next.

Fleetingwood Mac take the stage to the strains of Fairytale of New York, a touching tribute to Shane McGowan that has the crowd in great spirits. We know this is going to be special.

They start with Second Hand News from iconic album Rumours, and the energy is palpable. You’re reminded how many classics Fleetwood Mac have when Dreams can afford to be early in the set.

Fleetingwood Mac's final show at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on December 9, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

It’s an emotional night, and tears flow from vocalist Leonie Gale as it dawns on her she’s singing these songs at the Wedge for the last time.

As a musical unit, they are incredible, and while Leonie quotes a fellow Mac band calling them the “most inauthentic” tribute, the swagger and power they deliver the songs with puts them above your average tribute. Sean Keneally is a powerhouse drummer with flashes of John Bonham, Matt Knight is simply airtight on bass, while Paul Caruana’s guitar channels the underrated Lindsey Buckingham brilliantly. Daniel Davies covers male vocals and dearly departed Christine McVie’s keyboards effortlessly. Then there’s Leonie, tackling the vocals of two of the most influential female singers in music and killing it. Wow.

After a short break, the second half overflows with hits. No one heads to the bar while Everywhere, Big Love, Little Lies and Stevie Nicks’ solo monster Edge of Seventeen keep us rooted, eyes fixed on the stage.

After a cursory 30 seconds off stage, the encore contains arguably Mac’s biggest three songs, Don’t Stop, The Chain and Go Your Own Way. The noise that greets the intros and endings of each is deafening. The band leave everything on stage.

Fleetingwood Mac, on behalf of Portsmouth, thank you so much for your dazzling homage to one of the all time great bands.