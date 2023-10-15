Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Since then Kent has found himself three kindred spirits in the dark synthpop of the Skies. Initially formed as a duo with Jo Womar on keys and vocals, they then added guitarist Carlos Aguilar and drummer Lenin Alegria.

Following a string of well-received EPs, this is the launch party for their debut album, Empire Falling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the UK has a fine history of synth-pop duos who have resisted the temptation to expand their lineup, in this instance the band’s live sound is definitely enriched by the addition of a guitarist (with Aguilar sometimes swapping it for an electric cello) and drummer – that organic touch brings an element of human warmth to those cold machine sounds.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magnetic Skies at The Loft, Southsea on October 14, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

Most Popular

The band’s default sound is one of brooding, atmospheric synth-led mood-builders – it’s impressively intense stuff. That’s not to say it’s one dimensional – it’s emotive, evocative music, which while cleaving to the darker – dare I say it – more goth side of the synth, has more delicate moments as well.

As the lead vocalist and main focal point, Kent is often seemingly lost in the moment – whether attacking the mic, or dropping to his knees for lengthy periods, eyes tight shut, or holding his arms out, frozen in a Jesus Christ-pose while the music swirls around him.

The climax of You Shine On, with Kent on his knees while Womar sings “I’m in heaven” over and over is rather affecting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being the launch for Empire Falling, most of the album, unsurprisingly gets an outing – from the title track to the first song Kent and Womar wrote together – the track the act takes its name from.

Magnetic Skies at The Loft, Southsea on October 14, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

But there’s still space for a couple of new tracks too which slot in seamlessly with the rest of the material.

They finish with former single Not A Fire, which builds to a throbbing, bass-heavy finale.