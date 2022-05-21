Review | Secret Night Gang at The Guildhall Studio, Portsmouth: 'some seriously funky grooves'

The seven-piece, led by vocalist Tash Alladin and her partner Ash Hills behind the drumkit, are the band to call on to get the party started.

With hefty amounts of soul and funk they're slick - but not too slick. When Alladin introduces set closer and latest single Mirrorball Dreams by inviting everyone to dance and declaring: 'Let's have it!' it's pure Pompey by way of Studio 54.

Headliners Secret Night Gang are a hot property right now. Signed to DJ and tastemaker Gilles Peterson's Brownwood Recordings, these jazz-funkers released their debut album last year.

Secret Night Gang at The Guildhall Studio, Portsmouth on May 20, 2022. Picture by Chris Broom

Where their recordings may at times err on the restrained, polite, side, live there is no such problem. All of the band members get a chance to shine with blistering solos aplenty.

While all of the band demonstrate impressive chops, saxophonist Callum Connell blows some incredible bars when it's his turn.

There's plenty here for the head-nodding, chin-stroking jazzbos. But the eight-piece band is also happy to bypass the cerebral stuff and go straight for the feet, often locking into some seriously funky grooves – as is testified by the amount of people dancing.

In Kemani Anderson they have an engaging ringleader with a beautiful soul voice.

Early in the set there's a fair bit of chatter at the back of the audience so he asks: 'Are you guys at the back still with us?' When this is roundly ignored by the people it's aimed at, he simply shrugs, says: 'Never mind' and focuses on those who do give a damn.

At the set's climax, the band leave the stage one by one, until it's just drummer Mikey Wilson on his own. And instead of building to his exit, he slowly winds things down until the last few, quiet beats.

It's an effective finish.

With music of this kind often under-represented in Portsmouth, it's great to see a regular showcase like this providing an outlet.