Review | Sunflower Bean at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea: 'Cool incarnate'

That said, it's still a bold gambit when you've effectively, if unintentionally, been away for four years to play a set which is nearly two-thirds new material from an album which isn't out until the start of May.

But that doesn't stop New York trio Sunflower Beam from adopting exactly this tactic.

Fortunately, said new album Headful of Sugar features some of the most immediate songs this three-piece have laid down.

Sunflower Bean at The Wedgewood Rooms, April 10, 2022. Picture by Chris Broom

They kick off with said album's title track, which has enough of a feedback-laden kick to prevent it from being too saccharine.

They have also teased the album with a clutch of memorable singles, so the set isn't as unfamiliar as it might be.

When they roll new track Otherside into recent single Roll The Dice, it's particularly effective. The latter features a naggingly catchy chorus – it’s a three minute critique of late-stage capitalism wrapped up in stomping, glam-rocking, fun.

Sunflower Bean at The Wedgewood Rooms, April 10, 2022. Picture by Chris Broom

Bassist/vocalist Julia Cumming is cool incarnate throughout, while guitarist/vocalist Nick Kivlen is a worthy foil. And drummer Olive Faber often sounds like she's banging several bales of crap out of her kit.

The older material dotted through the set prevents attention from wandering – Wall Watcher from their debut blends a lilting pop vocal with a fuzzed out riff to stunning effect.

And is that another new song that's not even on the new album they finish the main set with? Shake (according to the setlist) is worthy of its title, a sinuous, throbbing beast of a track.

They come back for a one-song encore to play one of their earliest numbers, Somebody Call A Doctor, which builds into a pleasingly febrile wall of feedback, Cumming and Kivlen trading licks centre stage.

Sunflower Bean at The Wedgewood Rooms, April 10, 2022. Picture by Chris Broom

Having been lucky enough to hear an advance copy of Headful of Sugar, the new album feels like a big step up in terms for the band – a conscious tilt at the big time. And live, these songs really do soar.