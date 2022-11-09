Review | The BellRays at The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea: 'A masterclass in owning your sound'

As the frontwoman of The BellRays, she and guitarist husband Bob Vennum have co-piloted the American band for more than three decades.

And it’s not for want of trying that the band never broke as big as they deserve – Alan ‘the man who discovered Oasis’ McGee championed them here in the early noughties – but bad timing meant it was never to be.

However, being the underdogs suits these Californians – they’re going to do what they do regardless of how many people are paying attention – they’re musical lifers. Last here, in the same room, in early 2020, this is their first trip back to the UK since the pandemic hit and the four-piece are back at The Edge, and as hungry as ever to play. As Kekaula frequently tells us – often while going walkabout in the crowd – this is ‘the rock show, THE Saturday night rock show.’

The BellRays at The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, November 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

The music is an almighty blend of garage-rock, punk, funk and soul. The link to the latter is made clear during an explosive cover of The Isley Brothers’ classic Ball of Confusion early in the set. Kekaula has an incredible voice, and my god, does she know how to use her instrument. With Vennum as the riff commander, plus the rhythm section of Pablo Rodas on bass and Craig Waters on drums, it’s like having ’60s/70s-era Tina Turner fronting The Stooges. Or take your pick of any number of soul divas as comparison – she’s that good.

Power to Burn and Black Lightning provide highlights, but the whole show is a masterclass in owning your sound. By the end, the sweat is dripping from the walls and the packed house is baying for more, collectively high on the performance they’ve just witnessed.

Yes, I would love the band to get the attention they deserve, but then those of us who already know would be deprived of incredible, intimate shows like this.

The BellRays at The Edge of The Wedge, Southsea, November 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

This is now the standard by which all Saturday night rock shows will be judged on. And I wager many will be found wanting in comparison.