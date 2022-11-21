Review | The Blockheads open new venue The Box at Portsmouth Guildhall: 'A great way to start things off'

Ian Dury’s bandmates The Blockheads, originally formed from the session musicians on his 1977 album New Boots and Panties!!, continue to keep his music alive following Dury’s untimely death in 2000. The evening kicks off with support band Dr Feelgood playing a lively set of blues-based pub-rock as they have since the ’70s through their various line ups. Hits Roxette and Milk and Alcohol warm up the crowd before they make way for the Blockheads with whom they’ve shared a couple of band members through the decades. The Blockheads open with two tracks from New Boots – Wake Up and Make Love With Me and I’m Partial to Your Abracadabra. In all, seven of the 10 tracks from this classic album feature during the evening.

New lead singer Mike Bennett, only half a dozen shows into the role, does a great job with Dury’s quirky lyrics. His animated stage presence and crowd engagement create a lively show. A unique feature of the band was always the danceable jazz arrangements of Chas Jankel juxtaposed with the often monotone delivery of Dury. His sometimes complex but always insightful lyrics can be tongue-twisters at times but Bennett navigates the task well and has the crowd joining him on the best known songs.

SEE ALSO: Strictly favourites to launch their A Christmas to Remember tour at Portsmouth Guildhall

The Blockheads performed the first ever concert at The Box in Portsmouth Guildhall on November 20, 2022. Picture by Paul Windsor

Most Popular

Given the reliance on the classic album and the inclusion of all the hit singles; Sex And Drugs And Rock And Roll, What a Waste, Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick and Reasons to be Cheerful, there are no dull moments where the crowd aren’t able to sing every word. Encoring with Blockheads, the song that gave the band their name is an apt way to finish on this first night for The Box at the Guildhall.

The all-standing set up with both merchandising and bar in the auditorium gives the theatre a more intimate, music venue feel and is a great new option for live music in the city. Having a host of very talented musicians and an enthusiastic crowd to kick it off is a great way to start. So it’s ‘Oi Oi’ to the Blockheads and a thumbs up for The Box.