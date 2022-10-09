Review | The Lottery Winners at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea: 'Infectiously catchy indie-pop'

The Lottery Winners play to a sold out crowd at The Wedgewood Rooms on Friday 7th October 2022. Picture by Emma Terracciano

But that’s what The Lottery Winners’ frontman Thom Rylance does halfway through this high-spirited set.

So, here we go - the band are ‘special,’ ‘charismatic’ and ‘oddly handsome’. (I trust my cheque’s in the post.)

It's only five months since the Mancunian four piece last sold out The Wedge, but they’re back already and have repeated the trick.

With their manager being local and the trio of backing singers – the Favourite Flavours – also hailing from here, the wider Portsmouth music community has certainly taken the band in as adopted sons and daughter. From the opening song there is a sense of communion between the group and their fans.

The music is ear-worm-worthy, infectiously catchy indie-pop, and as is proven here frequently, purpose-built to be sung en masse by audiences.

Aside from the music, though, the band just seem like such damn nice people. Rylance keeps up a constant stream of quips and banter between songs. Any sign of cockiness is swiftly undercut by something self-deprecating.

There’s a real playfulness to proceedings but they seem genuinely taken aback by the love reflected back at them from the crowd.

And guitarist Rob Lally gets to perform his ‘only in Portsmouth’ party piece of Robbie Williams’ Angels (‘Don’t tell anyone else we do this here…’)

Bassist Katie Lloyd also takes lead vocals on a handful of songs, including a new number - Burning House - filmed here tonight for a forthcoming video.

As they return for the encore to a rapturous reception, a humbled Rylance tells us: ‘This is literally all we've ever dreamed of.’

They invite aforementioned manager Tristan Ivemy onstage to play guitar with them and finish with a lovely rendition of The Housemartins’ Caravan of Love, segueing neatly into their own 21.

Given that they’ve just sold out Manchester’s 1,800 capacity Albert Hall in 12 hours and many of the other dates on this tour are selling/sold-out, chances of seeing them again in a venue like this anytime soon are probably limited.