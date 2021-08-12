Review | The Michael Baker Trio at Portsmouth Methodist Church: "A touch of the divine"

The Michael Baker Trio at Portsmouth Methodist Church on August 8, 2021. Picture by Chris Broom

But as an avid music-lover, I guess a music venue is as close to a church as I have – it is music that I turn to for spiritual affirmation and comfort in times of trouble.

And so as live music continues to emerge from its 18 month hibernation, the two collided in this gig, which was held at Portsmouth Methodist Church – a new venue for Square Roots Promotions (co-hosting tonight with Big Hug Management).

First up is Emilia Tarrant, splitting her time between guitar and keys, Emilia is another one of those prodigious young talents we seem to churn out around here.

There’s real power to her vocals and some beautifully controlled emotion to the well-crafted songs.

Her debut EP is out on August 20 and you can catch her at Victorious Festival on the Sunday – check her out.

Michael Baker was busy in lockdown, recording several albums’ worth of material.

But he’s playing here to promote his third album How Come You Sleep, and while his set draws heavily on that album, it’s clear that his sound has already moved on from the one on the record.

A performer in the singer-songwriter mould, Baker is typically on guitar or keys and harmonica, backed by Alfie Weedon on double bass, with Andrew Stuart-Buttle wielding a wide array of instruments – from violin to mandolin, synths and drum machines.

Never shy of dusting his recorded material with electronic embellishments, live, the trio frequently lean into the possibilities of their set up with songs featuring shimmering electronic chords and drones, and occasional bursts of controlled feedback or skittering drum patterns.

Of course none of this would make any difference if the songs weren’t there – but they are.

The album’s title track and Today are particular high points.

Baker admits to ‘jitters’ and asks if ‘anyone else been turned into an emotional wreck since lockdown?’ as he readjusts to playing in front of an audience.

But the playing is assured and his lyrics often cut through.

Set closer Madeline is a new song – which Michael tells us is a good indicator of the direction the trio are heading in, fully embracing the sonic possibilities of this line-up.

And it soars.