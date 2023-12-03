Review | Therapy? at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea: "As urgent and vital as ever"

Therapy?’s latest long-player, Hard Cold Fire is their first in 25 years to crack the top 40 – nay top 30 – of the album charts.

Therapy? at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on December 1, 2023. Picture by Hannah Mesquitta

While the Northern Irish trio have remained a popular live draw throughout, it’s testament to the quality of the new material and a refusal to go quietly into the night, that they are back in the charts.

And perhaps emboldened by its success, tonight’s setlist leans heavily on the album with nine of its 10 tracks getting played. Album opener They Shoot The Terrible Master also kicks things off here, and it sets their stall out nicely. That distinctive whip-crack drum sound from Neil Cooper with Michael ‘Evil Priest’ McKeegan’s thumping bass provide frontman Andy Cairns the perfect bed for a series of crunching – and spectacularly loud – riffs, delivering his nihilistic lyrics with bug-eyed abandon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With 14 albums (plus numerous mini-albums and EPs) under their belts, even with a setlist nudging 30 songs, there are still big chunks of their back catalogue that have to be ignored.

Most Popular

Therapy? at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on December 1, 2023. Picture by Hannah Mesquitta

But still, what we do get is a fine selection, from their industrial-rock roots through their punkier and alternative-rock leanings. Naturally their commercial peak is well represented with a handful of tracks from their 1994 classic, Troublegum. There are also a couple of old EP tracks from that era which get a welcome dusting down – an intense Totally Random Man and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it charge through Bloody Blue.

There’s dark humour amidst the moral and political decay – witness Poundland of Hope and Glory, while Potato Junkie features a shoutalong chorus about James Joyce defiling Cairns’ sister. And of course there’s their ode to misplaced lust, the mighty punk blast of Screamager which deserves to sit alongside The Undertones’ Teenage Kicks.

The band has always had a winning way with their choice of covers – Joy Division’s Isolation and Husker Du’s murder ballad Diane have long been staples of their sets, and both get an airing tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And here they also drop in Killing Joke’s The Wait and a snippet of Requiem in fitting tribute to that band’s Geordie Walker, who died suddenly earlier this week.