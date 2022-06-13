The pop singer decided to leave Take That in the 90s and become a solo artist, releasing popular hits such as ‘Angels’, ‘Rock DJ’, and ‘Let Me Entertain You’.

Robbie Williams will kick off the XXV tour, named after his upcoming album, with two nights in London, before travelling around the UK on an eight-stop tour.

Robbie Williams has announced a greatest hits tour for 2022.

But when will the tour start and how do you get tickets?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the greatest hits tour?

The XXV tour will kick off on October 9 at The O2 in London.

Here are the official tour dates for The XXV Tour.

Other tour dates include:

October 10 – The O2, London

October 15 – Resorts World, Birmingham

October 19 – AO Arena, Manchester

October 21 – AO Arena, Manchester

October 24 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 25 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

October 29 – 3Arena, Dublin.

When will the XXV album be released?

Last week, Robbie announced his new album ‘XXV’ which is set to be released on September 9 (available to pre-order now).

The record features many of his greatest hits and fan favourites, all re-recorded and newly orchestrated with the Metropole Orkest.

As well as featuring countless Number 1 smash hit singles which have been newly orchestrated by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers, and Steve Sidwell, and re-recorded with the acclaimed Metropole Orkest in The Netherlands, ‘XXV’ also features several brand new tracks.

Both the standard and deluxe albums will include what is sure to be an instant classic, ‘Lost’, while the deluxe album will feature three more original tracks – ‘Disco Symphony’, ‘More Than This’, and ‘The World And Her Mother’.

The new version of ‘Angels’ was released last week and was performed by Robbie during the half-time show at this year’s Soccer Aid, which took place on Sunday.

The track listing for ‘XXV’ also includes the iconic songs ‘Millennium’, ‘Strong’, ‘No Regrets’, ‘She’s The One’, ‘Kids’, ‘Feel’, ‘Come Undone’, and many more.

The album is another huge milestone in the glittering career of one of the world’s most decorated artists.

Robbie has six of the Top 100 best-selling albums in British history, has sold a huge 80 million albums worldwide, achieved 14 Number 1 singles, and a record 18 BRIT Awards – more than any other artist in music history.

His most recent album, ‘The Christmas Present’, secured Robbie his 13th UK Number 1 album when released in 2019 - equalling Elvis Presley’s chart record as the solo artist with the most UK Number 1 albums.

How to get tickets

Fans who pre-order the album from the official Robbie Williams store by 3pm on Tuesday, June 14 will receive access to a special ticket pre-sale on Wednesday, June 15.

The pre-sale starts at 9am for 48 hours. General sale tickets are available from 9am on Friday, June 17.

Presale and general tickets will be available on both Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

Official Robbie Williams Premium VIP Hospitality Packages are available exclusively from markbutler.co.uk or via telephone at 020 7603 6033.

Hotel, ticket, and merchandise packages are available exclusively from Event Travel or via telephone at 08444 721 222.

How much are tickets?