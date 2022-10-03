Rogate Pumpkin Patch, near Petersfield is open every day from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 30.

Attractions include Merlin’s Wood, Dracula’s Estate, Pumpkin Garden and the Bubble Witch. Plus the Spooky Sunflower Trail with its individual creations for visitors to seek out, such as Dorothy’s House, The Hobbit Hole and the Box Troll Eyes. Additional activities like Pumpkin Skittles Alley, Pumpkin Slingshot and the Pumpkin Shy are designed for the whole family to enjoy.

Children enjoying Rogate Pumpkin Patch. Picture by Sarah Sheldrake

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pumpkin patch itself has 25 varieties of pumpkin, gourd and squash ranging from munchkin to monster in size for visitors to pick directly from the field. Prices range from £1-6 each depending on size.

Visitors are encouraged to make a day of it and indulge in one of the many street food options from the caterers on site. There is also the Spooky Shop to visit, filled with a huge choice of pumpkin decorations.

Owners Sophie and Pete Davey said: ‘Our ethos is based around creating a wonderful day out for pumpkin pickers of all ages, which is a sustainable and authentic experience. Our local multi-talented creative team, who are all local friends, young adults and family, reuse and recycle materials to create all the attractions and unique installations for the event.

‘We are very fortunate to list in such a beautiful area and giving children the opportunity to be outside and sharing what we see everyday is our passion.’

Advertisement Hide Ad