Romesh Ranganathan announces two shows at Kings Theatre for 2020

Romesh Ranganathan is bringing his latest tour to Portsmouth next year.

He will play two shows at the Kings Theatre in Southsea on Monday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 25.

Described as his most brutally honest show yet ‘The Cynic’s Mixtape’ is the comedian’s latest tour.

He has starred in a series of TV shows from Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan to appearances on A League Of Their Own and Judge Romesh as well as the Reluctant Landlord.

The show will see Romesh put showbiz aside to deliver a carefully curated selection of all the things he has found unacceptable since the last tour, including why trying to save the environment is a scam, why none of us are truly free, and his suspicion that his wife is using gluten intolerance to avoid sleeping with him.

Tickets for the show cost £26 for stalls, dress and upper circle, £18 for upper slips and gallery – and they went on sale today.

You can purchase tickets for the shows by clicking this link here.