Sam Ryder set to perform LIVE in Portsmouth today
Sam Ryder is set to perform his new Christmas song in Portsmouth as he tours the country to claim the Christmas number one spot in the charts.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The singer announced on Instagram that he would be performing in Commercial Road, Portsmouth today at 4pm. Fans should head there now for what promises to be a special busking session of his new single You’re Christmas To Me.