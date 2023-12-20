News you can trust since 1877
Sam Ryder set to perform LIVE in Portsmouth today

Sam Ryder is set to perform his new Christmas song in Portsmouth as he tours the country to claim the Christmas number one spot in the charts.
By Joe Williams
Published 20th Dec 2023, 16:06 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 16:07 GMT
The singer announced on Instagram that he would be performing in Commercial Road, Portsmouth today at 4pm. Fans should head there now for what promises to be a special busking session of his new single You’re Christmas To Me.

