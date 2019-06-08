Six of the best events in the Portsmouth area this weekend

Here are our top picks

D-Day 75: The commemorations continue with a host of 1940s’ themed events featuring arena displays, vintage vehicles, films and fireworks at 10pm. Southsea Common, Saturday, 9am-11pm.

1940s’ MUSIC: Milton Glee Choir and the Royal Marine Association Concert Band end a week of D-Day commemorations with a variety of music from the war years. Portsmouth Guildhall, Sunday, 7pm.

COCKTAIL FESTIVAL: Expect modern, traditional and quirky cocktails and a display from Cocktail Flarers at The Cocktail Festival. Tickets £30. Portsmouth Guildhall, Saturday 7pm-11pm.

OVERLORD: The village of Southwick was the nerve centre for the planning of D-Day and this weekend it recreates the atmosphere of June 6, 1944, with a plethora of events. Southwick village, Saturday and Sunday, all day.

TALK: Conservator Matthew Hancock talks about the preservation of two guns recovered in 2005 from HMS London which sank in the Thames estuary in 1665 with the loss of 300 lives. Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Sunday, midday.

GIG: Portsmouth-based folk-rock institution and Guide Award winners Bemis mark the launch of their ninth album The After Hours with this headlining gig. Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, 5pm.