Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The band, who had a huge hit with the song Teenage Dirtbag in 2000, initially pulled Sunday night’s gig in Leicester and tonight’s in Bridgwater, but have now also announced that Wednesday’s show in Cardiff and Thursday’s at The Moonshine Club in Southsea will be rearranged as well.

The rescheduled gig will take place at the Granada Road venue on Saturday, November 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The six-piece were in the middle of an intense eight-week 47-date tour across the UK – their first here in four years.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wheatus will now play Moonshine in Southsea on November 11, 2023. Picture by Max Skaff

Most Popular

In a statement on their social media, Wheatus said: “Brendan’s health is improving (and your kind words have been helping tremendously), but out of an abundance of caution we have opted to also postpone our upcoming shows in Cardiff and Portsmouth. Again, we are extremely sorry for any disappointment or inconvenience.

“In far brighter news, we have newly rescheduled dates for all four postponed shows – including an upgraded venue for our sold out show in Cardiff, meaning tickets are back on sale! All previously purchased tickets will be honoured, but refunds will be available at point of purchase if you’re unable to make the new dates. Again, this was not a decision made lightly, but we greatly appreciate your understanding and will end the tour with the biggest of bangs to hopefully make this more than worth the wait.