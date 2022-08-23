Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pie & Vinyl in Castle Road hosted a mini-set from Isle of Wight singer songwriter Lauran Hibberd.

Her new record Garageband Superstar was released on August 19, and the 25-year-old visited Portsmouth as part of an instore tour to be followed by a headline tour in September.

She will return to the city on September 24 to play a gig at the Wedgewood Rooms.

Performing to fans in Pie & Vinyl. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Described by the artist as ‘dad rock for your daughters’, Garageband Superstar is full of 90s-inspired, sometimes satirical indie-rock anthems - and features Brendan B. Brown of Wheatus, DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit, and Viji.

Lauran told The News: ‘We’re loving being back on the South Coast, and it’s great to play at Pie & Vinyl. It’s like being back on our own turf.’

Dressed in a bright orange suit, the ‘slacker rock’ artist signed records and posed for selfies with fans.

Signing records outside Pie & Vinyl. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

She added: ‘The tour has been so exciting, it’s been the most fun to go out on release week.’

Today’s show is part of an ongoing series of live events and signings hosted by Pie & Vinyl.

Founder and owner Steve Courtnell said: ‘It’s a real pleasure, the turn-out today has been wonderful.

‘It’s making fans happy and it was a great set as well.