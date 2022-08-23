News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Southsea fans welcome South Coast indie-rock artist back to ‘own turf’ for debut album tour

MUSIC fans gathered in a Southsea cafe today to welcome a South Coast artist back to her ‘own turf’ as she embarks on her debut album tour.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 2:36 pm
Updated Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 2:36 pm

Pie & Vinyl in Castle Road hosted a mini-set from Isle of Wight singer songwriter Lauran Hibberd.

Her new record Garageband Superstar was released on August 19, and the 25-year-old visited Portsmouth as part of an instore tour to be followed by a headline tour in September.

She will return to the city on September 24 to play a gig at the Wedgewood Rooms.

Performing to fans in Pie & Vinyl. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

Most Popular

    Described by the artist as ‘dad rock for your daughters’, Garageband Superstar is full of 90s-inspired, sometimes satirical indie-rock anthems - and features Brendan B. Brown of Wheatus, DJ Lethal of Limp Bizkit, and Viji.

    Read More

    Read More
    Everything Everything to play The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea, as part of Revive L...

    Lauran told The News: ‘We’re loving being back on the South Coast, and it’s great to play at Pie & Vinyl. It’s like being back on our own turf.’

    Dressed in a bright orange suit, the ‘slacker rock’ artist signed records and posed for selfies with fans.

    Signing records outside Pie & Vinyl. Picture: Emily Jessica Turner

    She added: ‘The tour has been so exciting, it’s been the most fun to go out on release week.’

    Today’s show is part of an ongoing series of live events and signings hosted by Pie & Vinyl.

    Founder and owner Steve Courtnell said: ‘It’s a real pleasure, the turn-out today has been wonderful.

    ‘It’s making fans happy and it was a great set as well.

    ‘It also helps expose the artists to fans as well, and it’s lovely to be a part of that.’

    SouthseaVinylCastle RoadIsle of Wight