Steve Kingsley, the owner of Kingsley's in Osborne Road. Picture: Malcolm Wells

Kingsley’s, in Osborne Road, will open as a nightclub this Friday at 8pm until 3am. It will also be open on Saturday from 8pm.

It will be the first time since March 2020 that the club has been allowed to open its dancefloor and owner Steve Kingsley said he can’t wait to see his punters return for a boogie.

He said: ‘It has been such a tough time, for everyone. It is great to see people be able to have a bit of fun again.

‘It is wonderful to see people enjoying themselves. We have to start living life again.

‘We are looking forward to getting back on the dancefloor.’

Kingsley’s has opened for short periods of time between lockdowns as a sit-down bar/restaurant but this weekend will see restrictions relaxed.

Covid restrictions were relaxed across the country on Monday, dubbed Freedom Day, meaning all legal limits on social contact were removed, such as limits on the numbers of people you can meet up with.

Kingsley’s opening follows other Portsmouth nightclubs such as Astoria and Przym opening on Sunday night/Monday morning.

It also follows news this week that nightclubs and other crowded venues will be required to show proof of vaccination, a negative test result, or immunity by the end of September.

On Monday, prime minister Boris Johnston said: ‘I should serve notice now that by the end of September, when all over-18s have had their chance to be double jabbed we're planning to make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather.’

