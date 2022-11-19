The title track, written by Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook, is a pithy commentary on society, the cost of living crisis, and the increasing reliance on food banks.

‘It’s terrible and wrong that so many people have no choice other than the help that food banks provide to feed their family. That there are so many people who have to choose between food and heating is a disgrace,’ says Glenn .

Profits from the EP, which will be released digitally and sold on CD at the shows, will go to independent UK food banks. In addition to the donations to independent foodbanks from the EP, Squeeze are also continuing their relationship with the anti-poverty charity The Trussell Trust.

Squeeze take their Food For Thought tour to the O2 Guildhall, Southampton on November 21, 2022

Chris adds: ‘It’s so sad that in these times people have to lean on local food banks to feed their families, please support The Trussell Trust by offering as much as you can afford and enjoy the music we have created.’

Attendees on the tour are being invited to bring food donations to the shows, where there will be collection points across the venue each night. There will also be collection buckets for any cash donations. All donations will be distributed to people in crisis across the 1,300 food bank centres in the Trussell Trust network.

The types of food requested can be found here: trusselltrust.org.

Emma Revie, CEO of The Trussell Trust, says: ‘The cost of living crisis is impacting all of us, but for people on the lowest incomes it means they cannot afford the essentials such as heating or food. We are extremely grateful to Squeeze and all of their fans for kindly donating to the Trussell Trust from their tour, their generosity will help us ensure that food banks across the UK are able to continue delivering vital support this winter.’