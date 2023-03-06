Star Wars: The Definitive Concert - When does the musical come to Portsmouth? How to get tickets
The force will be with audiences at Portsmouth Guildhall soon as a Star Wars concert is coming to the city.
Star Wars: The Definitive Concert will be performing on March 16 and promises to play lots of timeless classics. Symphonies will cover films from across the franchise, from its classic tales to the latest blockbusters.
Conductor Pete Harrison is the conductor and will lead the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. The timeless music was created by composer John William.
Musical scores will be played from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, The Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, The Force Awakens, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story.
The concert will start at 7.30pm and tickets prices start at from £7.75 (booking fee included) and reach up to £26. Star Wars fans can buy tickets from the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra website.