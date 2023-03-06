News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Star Wars: The Definitive Concert - When does the musical come to Portsmouth? How to get tickets

The force will be with audiences at Portsmouth Guildhall soon as a Star Wars concert is coming to the city.

By Freddie Webb
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 1:21pm

Star Wars: The Definitive Concert will be performing on March 16 and promises to play lots of timeless classics. Symphonies will cover films from across the franchise, from its classic tales to the latest blockbusters.

NOW READ: I visited the Upside Down House and I’ve been falling over ever since

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Conductor Pete Harrison is the conductor and will lead the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. The timeless music was created by composer John William.

Pete Harrison, conductor for Star Wars: The Definitive Concert.
Pete Harrison, conductor for Star Wars: The Definitive Concert.
Pete Harrison, conductor for Star Wars: The Definitive Concert.
Most Popular

    Musical scores will be played from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, The Return of the Jedi, The Phantom Menace, The Force Awakens, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Last Jedi and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

    The concert will start at 7.30pm and tickets prices start at from £7.75 (booking fee included) and reach up to £26. Star Wars fans can buy tickets from the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra website.

    Portsmouth