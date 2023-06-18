Swanfest 2023: 73 pictures from Swanmore College with Toyah Willcox, Artful Dodger, Blazin Squad and Ben Haenow
Here are dozens of pictures of families enjoying themselves at Swanmore College’s annual festival Swanfest.
This year the line-up saw 1980s icon Toyah Willcox perform with her husband Robert Fripp, early 2000s hip hop act Blazin Squad, garage act Artful Dodger and X Factor winner Ben Haenow.
Hundreds of people enjoyed a warm day on the school playing fields on Saturday.
And next year’s headliner has already been announced – Scouting for Girls will be playing in 2024.
