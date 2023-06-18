News you can trust since 1877
Swanfest 2023: 73 pictures from Swanmore College with Toyah Willcox, Artful Dodger, Blazin Squad and Ben Haenow

Here are dozens of pictures of families enjoying themselves at Swanmore College’s annual festival Swanfest.
By Tom Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 15:22 BST

This year the line-up saw 1980s icon Toyah Willcox perform with her husband Robert Fripp, early 2000s hip hop act Blazin Squad, garage act Artful Dodger and X Factor winner Ben Haenow.

Hundreds of people enjoyed a warm day on the school playing fields on Saturday.

And next year’s headliner has already been announced – Scouting for Girls will be playing in 2024.

Hannah Nicholls and Beth Date (170621-47)

1. Fancy drinks

Hannah Nicholls and Beth Date (170621-47) Photo: Keith Woodland

Toyah Willcox (170621-778)

2. Headliner

Toyah Willcox (170621-778) Photo: Keith Woodland

(170621-1030)

3. Having fun

(170621-1030) Photo: Keith Woodland

(170621-1015)

4. Watching Toyah

(170621-1015) Photo: Keith Woodland

