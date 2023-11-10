Swanfest 2024: JLS star Marvin Humes to headline summer spectacular - when is it and how to get tickets
Marvin Humes, one of the members of JLS, will be welcoming revellers at Swanfest next year. The summer spectacular at Swanmore College is one of the main events music-lovers have on their calendars.
Organisers broke the news on Facebook. They said: “We are excited to announce that DJ, producer, and broadcaster Marvin Humes will be joining us at next years event.
"Marvin is most famous for being one quarter of X Factor boyband JLS, four best friends who were the runners up of the series in 2008. These days, you’ll see Marvin hosting The Hit list with wife Rochelle on BBC One and hosting on Capital Monday to Thursday 10pm to 1am.
"You don’t want to miss his amazing set.” Marvin joins the other announced headliner Scouting For Girls – famous for classics such as She’s So Lovely and This Ain’t a Love Song.
How to get tickets
Swanfest takes place on Saturday, June 22, 2024. Tickets can be purchased online from the Swanfest website.