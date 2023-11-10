A star from one of the UK’s most popular boy bands will headline a music festival this summer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marvin Humes, one of the members of JLS, will be welcoming revellers at Swanfest next year. The summer spectacular at Swanmore College is one of the main events music-lovers have on their calendars.

Organisers broke the news on Facebook. They said: “We are excited to announce that DJ, producer, and broadcaster Marvin Humes will be joining us at next years event.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marvin Humes has been named as one of the headliners for Swanfest next year. Picture: Stuart Wilson/Getty Images.

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Marvin is most famous for being one quarter of X Factor boyband JLS, four best friends who were the runners up of the series in 2008. These days, you’ll see Marvin hosting The Hit list with wife Rochelle on BBC One and hosting on Capital Monday to Thursday 10pm to 1am.

"You don’t want to miss his amazing set.” Marvin joins the other announced headliner Scouting For Girls – famous for classics such as She’s So Lovely and This Ain’t a Love Song.

How to get tickets