Takedown Festival 2024 at Portsmouth Guildhall announces more big names, including Kid Kapichi, Cassyete, Employed To Serve, Terrorvision and more for its lineup

Award-nominated independent rock and metal festival, Takedown Festival has announced its second wave of acts.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 25th Nov 2023, 15:07 GMT
Updated 25th Nov 2023, 15:07 GMT
Joining the lineup are Hastings beat-punk reprobates Kid Kapichi, nu-gen star Cassyette, heavy metal champions Employed To Serve, UK chart-topping veterans Terrorvision as well as BVDLVD, Graphic Nature, Lake Malice, Grove Street, Pengshui, Fort Hope, and many more.

They join previously announced headliners Creeper and Dinosaur Pile-Up as well as Kid Bookie, Dreamstate, Mimi Barks, ‘A’, Snayx, Dead Pony, Stone Broken and more.

Organisers Kai and Sarah Harris said: “We are very proud to be able to share the next wave of band announcements for Takedown 2024, expanding the festival programming to encompass a diverse spectrum of metal, alternative and rock genres. Our commitment is to provide a broad and inclusive festival experience for our audience and artists and we are confident that Takedown 2024 will exceed expectations.”

    Terrorvision perform on the Common Stage at Victorious in 2021. Picture: Vernon Nash (270821-034) Picture: Vernon Nash (270821-034)Terrorvision perform on the Common Stage at Victorious in 2021. Picture: Vernon Nash (270821-034) Picture: Vernon Nash (270821-034)
    Terrorvision perform on the Common Stage at Victorious in 2021. Picture: Vernon Nash (270821-034) Picture: Vernon Nash (270821-034)

    After an eight year hiatus, the festival made a comeback in 2023 with last year’s headliners Sleep Token and Skindred. The festival moved from its Southampton University roots to the larger Portsmouth Guildhall – its comeback is part of a new partnership between Divergent Festivals and The Guildhall Trust.

    The successful comeback has been topped off with a hattrick of nominations, for Best Small Festival, Best Metropolitan Festival and the Grassroots Festival Awards at 2023's UK Festival Awards.

    Next year, for the first time ever, Takedown Festival will take place over two days, on Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14 at the Portsmouth Guildhall. Tickets for Takedown Festival 2024 are on sale now via takedownfestival.com.

    The full list of newly announced artists

    Kid Kapichi

    Terrorvision

    Cassyette

    Employed to Serve

    Graphic Nature

    BVDLVD

    Lake Malice

    Fort Hope

    Bad Touch

    Black Coast

    Black Orchid Empire

    Cauldron

    Empyre

    Ferocious Dog

    Frozemode

    Grove Street

    Hero in Error

    Kite Thief

    Mother Vulture

    Mouth Culture

    PENGSHUI

    Swear Blind

    Tailgunner

    Tash

    The Nightmares

    Tom Saint

