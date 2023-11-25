Award-nominated independent rock and metal festival, Takedown Festival has announced its second wave of acts.

Joining the lineup are Hastings beat-punk reprobates Kid Kapichi, nu-gen star Cassyette, heavy metal champions Employed To Serve, UK chart-topping veterans Terrorvision as well as BVDLVD, Graphic Nature, Lake Malice, Grove Street, Pengshui, Fort Hope, and many more.

They join previously announced headliners Creeper and Dinosaur Pile-Up as well as Kid Bookie, Dreamstate, Mimi Barks, ‘A’, Snayx, Dead Pony, Stone Broken and more.

Organisers Kai and Sarah Harris said: “We are very proud to be able to share the next wave of band announcements for Takedown 2024, expanding the festival programming to encompass a diverse spectrum of metal, alternative and rock genres. Our commitment is to provide a broad and inclusive festival experience for our audience and artists and we are confident that Takedown 2024 will exceed expectations.”

Terrorvision perform on the Common Stage at Victorious in 2021. Picture: Vernon Nash (270821-034) Picture: Vernon Nash (270821-034)

After an eight year hiatus, the festival made a comeback in 2023 with last year’s headliners Sleep Token and Skindred. The festival moved from its Southampton University roots to the larger Portsmouth Guildhall – its comeback is part of a new partnership between Divergent Festivals and The Guildhall Trust.

The successful comeback has been topped off with a hattrick of nominations, for Best Small Festival, Best Metropolitan Festival and the Grassroots Festival Awards at 2023's UK Festival Awards.

Next year, for the first time ever, Takedown Festival will take place over two days, on Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14 at the Portsmouth Guildhall. Tickets for Takedown Festival 2024 are on sale now via takedownfestival.com.

The full list of newly announced artists

Kid Kapichi

Terrorvision

Cassyette

Employed to Serve

Graphic Nature

BVDLVD

Lake Malice

Fort Hope

Bad Touch

Black Coast

Black Orchid Empire

Cauldron

Empyre

Ferocious Dog

Frozemode

Grove Street

Hero in Error

Kite Thief

Mother Vulture

Mouth Culture

PENGSHUI

Swear Blind

Tailgunner

Tash

The Nightmares