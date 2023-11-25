Takedown Festival 2024 at Portsmouth Guildhall announces more big names, including Kid Kapichi, Cassyete, Employed To Serve, Terrorvision and more for its lineup
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joining the lineup are Hastings beat-punk reprobates Kid Kapichi, nu-gen star Cassyette, heavy metal champions Employed To Serve, UK chart-topping veterans Terrorvision as well as BVDLVD, Graphic Nature, Lake Malice, Grove Street, Pengshui, Fort Hope, and many more.
They join previously announced headliners Creeper and Dinosaur Pile-Up as well as Kid Bookie, Dreamstate, Mimi Barks, ‘A’, Snayx, Dead Pony, Stone Broken and more.
Organisers Kai and Sarah Harris said: “We are very proud to be able to share the next wave of band announcements for Takedown 2024, expanding the festival programming to encompass a diverse spectrum of metal, alternative and rock genres. Our commitment is to provide a broad and inclusive festival experience for our audience and artists and we are confident that Takedown 2024 will exceed expectations.”
After an eight year hiatus, the festival made a comeback in 2023 with last year’s headliners Sleep Token and Skindred. The festival moved from its Southampton University roots to the larger Portsmouth Guildhall – its comeback is part of a new partnership between Divergent Festivals and The Guildhall Trust.
The successful comeback has been topped off with a hattrick of nominations, for Best Small Festival, Best Metropolitan Festival and the Grassroots Festival Awards at 2023's UK Festival Awards.
Next year, for the first time ever, Takedown Festival will take place over two days, on Saturday and Sunday, April 13-14 at the Portsmouth Guildhall. Tickets for Takedown Festival 2024 are on sale now via takedownfestival.com.
The full list of newly announced artists
Kid Kapichi
Terrorvision
Cassyette
Employed to Serve
Graphic Nature
BVDLVD
Lake Malice
Fort Hope
Bad Touch
Black Coast
Black Orchid Empire
Cauldron
Empyre
Ferocious Dog
Frozemode
Grove Street
Hero in Error
Kite Thief
Mother Vulture
Mouth Culture
PENGSHUI
Swear Blind
Tailgunner
Tash
The Nightmares
Tom Saint