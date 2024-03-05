Skindred performing at last year's Takedown Festival, April 2023. Picture: Paul Windsor

Building works currently being undertaken at the Grade II listed Portsmouth Guildhall to transform the basement into The Base, an innovative creative space for young people, have now been extended across the festival dates resulting in the loss of two key areas of the festival site and a reduction in capacity, which combined with challenging trading conditions have left the event unviable for this year.

However, they have pledged to bring Takedown back in 2025 with, it is hoped, much of this year’s line-up carried forward.

After last year’s successful return from an eight year hiatus with a one-day event, it was due to expand to two days over April 13 and 14.

Further details will be announced as soon as possible but in the meantime all ticket holders will be refunded by their point of purchase.

CEO of The Guildhall Trust, Andy Grays said: “Like many historic buildings, the building works to the basement of Portsmouth Guildhall have given contractors a few surprises along the way. The main problem being a concrete slab that needs to be drilled for drainage being much deeper than anticipated which has added several weeks to the build schedule.

"The Base will be one of the most unique creative spaces for young people anywhere in the country once completed, and an incredible asset for Portsmouth, but obviously the unforeseen extension to the works and impact on Takedown Festival will be disappointing for the bands and fans alike”.

Takedown Festival and Divergent Festivals Directors, Kai and Sarah Harris said: “We know a lot of people are finding things tough at the moment and while we have extended our early bird price initiatives and offered split payment options, as one of the first festivals of the season, we have found this year to be particularly challenging.