Takedown Festival aims to ‘nurture and develop the next generation of south coast bands’

The festival’s origins were modest, initially starting as an extended gig at Salisbury City Hall in 2009, hosting “little” metal and alternative bands such as Skindred, Bury Tomorrow, Don Broco, The Blackout and You Me At Six.

However, Takedown quickly gained popularity and outgrew its venue, prompting a move to the larger Southampton University complex, where it remained until 2015.

As the festival continued to grow exponentially, it eventually took a break to consider other possibilities.

Earlier this year Takedown made a triumphant comeback with a new, expanded location at Portsmouth Guildhall, resulting in a sold-out event.

This year’s event featured over 40 bands across four stages with performances from Sleep Token, Skindred, Loathe and many more.

Takedown Festival now wants to give local acts the opportunity to have a platform to showcase their talent and ensure longevity of the local heavier music scene.

Festival co-directors, Sarah and Kai Harris, said: “Following the success of Takedown 2023, we are so proud to be able to launch an initiative that will help the festival to engage with the local music scene.

"Hopefully it will help to nurture and develop the next generation of bands.”

So, how will it work for 2024?

Local bands can enter a Showcase competition with winning bands playing one of two 30-minute opening sets on the main stage, along with receiving weekend access to the festival (April 13/14 2024 at Portsmouth Guildhall).

The first round of local heats will take place in November in venues across Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Southampton, Isle of Wight and Brighton.

The next stage/semi-finals will be judged on 60% audience votes and 40% judges votes.

Industry guests will be present at both the semi finals and the final, to be held at Portsmouth Guildhall on March 16.