The 13th West Meon Music Festival promises classical music to appeal to all tastes

The Primrose Piano Quartet. Picture: West Meon Music Festival

This year’s festival promises a wide range of classical music to appeal to all tastes: favourite chamber pieces, song and piano recitals, early music and composers from Monteverdi to Mahler, Schubert to Schoenberg.

The festival opens with the event’s founders, the Primrose Piano Quartet, performing Brahms’ A major Piano Quartet as well as duo works by Mozart and Schubert.

The quartet appear regularly in London at Kings Place and the Conway Hall and has recently toured Denmark, Germany and Bulgaria

Friday evening sees a recital by Thomas Kelly – winner of numerous international piano competition prizes – followed by ‘Who’s afraid of Arnold Schoenberg?’, an informal late night concert by the Primrose exploring his work.

On Saturday the festival spreads out across the Meon Valley.

In the morning the strings of the Primrose will perform a version of Bach’s Goldberg Variations at East Meon’s historic All Saints Church, while in the afternoon the 12th century Church of Our Lady at Warnford hosts The Gonzaga Band performing works from the ‘Age of Monteverdi’.

In the evening the Primrose are back at West Meon Church with Schubert’s Trout Quintet followed on Sunday by a morning recital of French song with acclaimed young soprano Harriet Burns.

The French theme continues for the “Festival Finale” in the afternoon with works by Fauré, Chopin, Saint-Saëns, Françaix and Bizet.