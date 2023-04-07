However, this is the first time they have been here on the same bill. Add able assistance from Portsmouth's own garage-rocking gurus Paul Groovy and The Pop Art Experience as the opening act and you've got a fine looking line-up.The Groovies' set may be familiar, but they do what they do – Nuggets-influenced psych'n'roll – mighty well.

Fronted by the dynamo that is Tina Swasey in an eye-catchingly risque vest and hotpants combo, Oh! Gunquit come roaring out the traps. Their sweaty, sleazy take on The Cramps' playbook soon whips up the crowd. And by the time they play Whiplash, Swasey has entered the audience to with her toy to literally whip and be whipped by some 'lucky' punters…

Tracks with names like Voodoo Meatshake, Dance Like... and Bad Bad Milk rattle past, powered by Simon Wild's guitar licks, a hefty dose of sax, and the occasional additional trumpet of Swasey. And of course no OG set would be complete without Swasey's party-piece of hula-hooping while playing the trumpet.

The Courettes at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on April 6, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

As the clearly impressed chap next to me says: 'How do you follow that?'

By being a Brazilian/Danish two-piece who channel '60s girl-groups through a showman skins-pounder and a fuzzed-up bucket-load of riffs, that's how. Martin Couri on drums, and Flavia Couri on guitars and lead vocals ooze rock'n'roll cool.

The songs are a riot of fun – R.I.N.G.O. is an ode to the allure of the drummer – appropriately enough for this married couple, Want You Like a Cigarette plays on the dangerously addictive nature of love.

The Courettes at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on April 6, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

We even get the Japanese version of their recent single Daydream.

Amusingly Martin may spend half the set convinced it's Friday night (it's Thursday), but such are the perils of being perpetually on the road.

The penultimate song Boom! Dynamite! gets stretched out into a lengthy jam with some suitably explosive audience participation

For their last number, Hop The Twig, Oh! Gunquit and The Groovies are all invited back onstage for a suitably chaotic finale.

The Courettes at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on April 6, 2023. Picture by Paul Windsor

