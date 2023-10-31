Canadian alt-bluegrass stars The Dead South have pulled the second half of their UK tour, including a Portsmouth show, due to a medical emergency back home.

In a statement the band explained that cellist Danny Kenyon’s wife was due to have their first child in late November. However, “due to health concerns for the baby, doctors are going to deliver him early to care for him outside the womb. This was completely unexpected, and of course Danny needs to be there for this early birth, which will now take place on November 4.

"The band is completely gutted to have to do this but, of course, family comes first and we hope you and all our promoters understand this is a decision that absolutely had to be made. Our concerns are with Danny and Rene and the baby.”

The four-piece, who are currently mid-tour, will return home after playing Dublin on November 2. Cancelled dates include Portsmouth Guildhall on November, plus shows in Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Cambridge, Bristol, and Plymouth.

The Dead South at Portsmouth Guildhall, February 26, 2020, with Danny Kenyon, left. Picture by Paul Windsor

With a new album due in early 2024, the band already has a packed schedule for the coming year.

They added: “We’d like to make it up to you by offering you first crack at tickets when they go on sale the next time we come to the UK, likely in the first half of 2025.

"We love you and miss you and hope to see you as soon as we can.”

The band sold out the Guildhall on their last visit in 2020, having previously sold out The Wedgewood Rooms in 2018 and The Pyramids in 2019.