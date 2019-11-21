THE Killers will be playing a huge show in Hampshire to kick off the summer next year.

The ‘Mr Brightside’ rockers are stopping at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton as part of their 2020 UK stadium tour.

The Killers are coming to Southampton next summer. Picture: David Jensen/PA Wire

Supported by Indie band Blossoms when they will be playing the show in Hampshire on Wednesday, June 3.

The pre-sale took place on Wednesday but general sale for the St Mary’s Stadium gig will begin on Friday (November 22).

Tickets will go on sale at 9am and are available from the likes of Ticketmaster and other sites.

If you are planning on trying to get tickets for the Southampton concert, or other stops around the country such as the Emirates Stadium in London, here is Ticketmaster’s top tips:

Create an account in advance

If you are buying tickets from Ticketmaster you will need an account on the website.

So if you haven’t already created one, it is best to do that well ahead of the tickets going on sale at 9am tomorrow.

You can do that here

Make sure your billing info is up to date

Add your card details to your account in advance to save time when you go to purchase your tickets. Ticketmaster take debit and credit cards.

Sign In Ahead Of Time

Don’t wait until tickets go on sale to login to your account, make sure you are signed in before.

This way, if you get tickets the rest of the purchasing process will be smooth and quick.

Use a Secure Connection

If possible, log in at home so that you have a reliable WiFi connection. Office and public WiFi will have high demand which may slow down your connection and the purchasing process.

If you’re using a mobile, you may want to try using Wi-Fi rather than 3G/4G, just in case you lose signal.

Only Use One Browser/Tab and don’t refresh the page

Don’t open multiple browsers or tabs. Doing so may cause the Ticketmaster system to think you are a robot, which will kick you out of the queue and you will be unable to purchase tickets.

Hitting the refresh button means you’ll lose your place in the queue and, as frustrating as it can get, patience is the only way to win this game.

Ticketmaster is equipped with sophisticated systems that are designed to manage and process ticket purchases as quickly as possible. The queuing system that appears on your screen is actually doing something and will place you at the front of the line as soon as possible.

Avoid camping on the event page before tickets are released

If you sit on the event page waiting for the timer to count down to zero before an event goes on sale, it means that the page will then need to refresh when tickets are released so that it can update for you to begin your search, which might slow you down.

Waiting on the page before tickets are released doesn’t put you into a queue, so there’s not really any need to do this!

Here’s a link to Ticketmaster’s website to use tomorrow morning.