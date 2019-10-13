The Levellers at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea REVIEW: 'One Way has the crowd bouncing off all four walls'

It’s testament to the Wedgewood Rooms’ reputation as one of the leading live venues in the country that huge bands such as The Levellers would choose them for a prominent warm up show.

Not content with playing the prestigious Royal Albert Hall earlier this year, the Brighton-based band were gracing the hallowed boards of the London Palladium the following night. Unsurprisingly this show sold out well ahead of time.

The Levellers at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea. Picture by Paul Windsor

Coming onto the stage with rousing Celtic bagpipes, the band waste no time in getting down to business with a storming Liberty .

The band were in relaxed mode, lead-singer Mark Chadwick pointing out guitarist Simon Friend's ‘Corporate Crusty’ T-Shirt, remarking: 'He is so crusty he's off-grid’.

Mid-set ,with no introduction, the band launch into their anthemic One Way from their second album Levelling The Land, which has the crowd bouncing off all four walls off the building with a mass singalong, and the pace does not let up for the rest of the set. Jon Sevink sets the tempo with his ridiculously infectious fiddle playing. It culminates in Beautiful Day, which has just about everyone dancing and singing along – it’s almost impossible not too.

After 30 years, sadly perhaps, The Levellers’ songs and message are still as relevant today as when they were written.

However, It was a joy to see that the crowd, young and old alike, were not going to let this get in the way of having a good time.