The Masked Singer at Butlin's

Butlin’s, which has a resort in Bognor Regis, has launched a competition to celebrate the start of its Masked Singer live shows, which will be hosted by a celebrity presenter, and like the renowned TV show, the best bit will be saved until the end when two celebrity performers are unmasked.

The lucky winner will receive a Butlin’s break to watch the show live in action, as well as the opportunity to sit on the judging panel and be front and centre when the unmasking takes place.

For a chance to win, go to the Butlin’s website and say in which month the show will first be appearing at resorts in Skegness, Bognor Regis and Minehead.

The musical guessing extravaganza is a new addition to the entertainment line-up at Butlin’s.

The competition comes after new research crowned Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond as the nation’s ultimate karaoke tune.

Nearly half of UK adults (46 per cent) belt out their favourite karaoke hits at least once a month, with sing-along classics, We Will Rock You by Queen and ABBA’s Dancing Queen, placing second and third in the ultimate top three list, according to the research.

The survey was commissioned by Butlin’s to celebrate the start of the new ‘The Masked Singer’ live shows, coming to its resorts this half term.

Mike Godolphin, entertainment director at Butlin’s, said: ‘We can’t wait to have The Masked Singer performing live at our resorts, and we’re confident that families will love the catchy songs and entertaining performances from the hit series.

“The world’s biggest entertainment show is coming to Butlin’s, and as the home of entertainment we’ve pulled out all the stops to ensure that guests have a holiday to remember. Our new research has confirmed what we suspected all along; Brits love a sing-along and we can’t wait to see the audience belting out their favourite tunes whilst watching The Masked Singer live.’