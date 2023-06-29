Boomtown, which is held at the Matterley Estate near Winchester in August, has revealed that the rave veterans will perform on the Sunday evening of the festival on the Grand Central Stage.

The organisers say this ‘will mark The Prodigy's long-awaited return to Winchester, igniting memories of their last appearance in the city in 1992’.

The Prodigy Picture: Andrea Ripamonti

Most Popular

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 66,000-capacity festival does not reveal its line-up far in advance, but this year The Prodigy has been named as part of Boomtown's 15th anniversary celebrations – although there have been clues on social media for several weeks.

Boomtown co-founder, Luke Mitchell said: ‘The Prodigy’s energy, immense production value, and influence in the rave scene make them the perfect match for Boomtown, and I’m over the moon that we’ve been able to finally get this nailed down and can now share the exciting news. The Prodigy are the most Boomtown band on the planet.’

The rest of the line-up will remain a surprise, with this announcement providing ticket holders a feel for what to expect at Boomtown Chapter Two: The Twin Trail this August in the South Downs National Park.

Boomtown is from August 9 to August 13 at the Matterley Estate, Hampshire, SO21 1HW. Boomtown tickets can be bought here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after The Prodigy announced a seven-date tour across the UK for November - the Army of the Ants Tour 2023.