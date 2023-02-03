The Road To Victorious competition will give a Portsmouth-area band the chance to play at festivals across England

The Road To Victorious is open to all acts in PO postcode areas and will also give the winners the chance to record a single, make a video and discuss future projects with industry experts.

Victorious’ production manager Ben Miles said: ‘Portsmouth and the surrounding areas has an incredible pool of talent. We’re proud to be a part of this community and have always tried to promote local talent across our stages alongside major artists as well as working with local music related venues like Casemates Studios.

‘We decided it was time to take it to the next level and help put Portsmouth talent on the map by teaming up with industry experts and other festivals to create the ultimate band experience. We can’t wait to see what happens next.’

Portsmouth singer-songwriter Jerry Williams on the main stage at Victorious Festival, August 2017. Picture: Paul Windsor

A panel of festival experts will shortlist three bands from the submissions, who will then go on to a public vote. The band with the most votes will be provided with a series of exciting experiences to help them on their musical journey.

The winners will play in Oxfordshire at Truck Festival over July 21-23, then on to Sheffield for Tramlines, the following weekend takes in Kendal Calling and will finish with a grand finale at Victorious on the August bank holiday weekend. The chosen band will hit the road in a 16-berth sleeper bus, complete with a full crew including a tour manager, front-of-house sound, stage manager and documentary filmmaker/photographer. There will even be pre-gig rehearsal time courtesy of Casemates Studios in Portsmouth.

Finally, the chosen band will be given the opportunity to discuss and develop future band plans during one-to-one sessions with industry experts Dave Cronen (Trust Management – Johnny Marr/ Beastie Boys/ We Are Scientists/ The Bug Club) and Tristan Ivemy (record producer, composer, manager – Lottery Winners/ Frank Turner/ The Holloways)

All the action will be documented and shared across Victorious Festivals’ social media channels.

The deadline for entries is midnight, Friday, March 3. For full details go to victoriousfestival.co.uk/info/road-to-victorious.

