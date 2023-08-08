Victorious Festival on Southsea Common. Picture: Paul Windsor

The students, who all study Music Production and Performance on the South Downs campus, have been offered paid positions by Victorious co-founder and former HSDC

student Ben Miles.

The five, who aspire to work within the music industry, will be working as Technical Production Assistants or Artist Liaison/Runners across a range of stages including comedy and acoustic.

The festival, which will see Jamiroquai, Kasabian, and Mumford & Sons headline, is attended by approximately 150,000 people. As a result, it’s an exceptional opportunity for students to get a taste of working in the music industry firsthand.

Dean Clarke, Lecturer of Music, said: “The value of this incredible experience is formidable, and we hope the students learn and take away lots from this opportunity.

"We are extremely thankful to Ben and his team for placing trust in our students in enabling meaningful work experience.”

Eden Gains, a Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music Performance and Production student, can’t wait. She said: “I am looking forward to getting work experience in the industry and in the specific field I hope to work in.

"This is a very exciting moment for me as I really want to work in live event management. And having gone to Victorious Festival since I was young, it feels surreal as I get to see behind the scenes into an event I have been supporting since my early teens.”

Eden, a singer-songwriter from Portsmouth, added: “I am also performing over the weekend, another very exciting moment for me.