Dick Stevens, Portsmouth, and his wife were due to see the star tomorrow at Guildhall but unfortunately they are unable to attend the show – and are looking for two people to take their place.

The tickets cost upwards of £100 but Dick is asking that whoever wants the tickets to make a donation of a minimum of £10 to a charity instead.

Daniel O'Donnell

Dick said: ‘It just seems such a shame – If it is someone who works with a charity, they could have them full stop but if it is someone in the general public, I would like them to make a donation to charity.

‘I know that it’s a bit short notice, but you never know.’

