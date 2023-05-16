Things to do in Portsmouth: Hampshire man wants to get rid of two tickets to watch Daniel O'Donnell at Guildhall
A man is looking for two people to watch Daniel O’Donnell tomorrow in his place due to illness.
Dick Stevens, Portsmouth, and his wife were due to see the star tomorrow at Guildhall but unfortunately they are unable to attend the show – and are looking for two people to take their place.
The tickets cost upwards of £100 but Dick is asking that whoever wants the tickets to make a donation of a minimum of £10 to a charity instead.
Dick said: ‘It just seems such a shame – If it is someone who works with a charity, they could have them full stop but if it is someone in the general public, I would like them to make a donation to charity.
‘I know that it’s a bit short notice, but you never know.’
The show will start at 7pm tomorrow and for more information, contact Dick on 07811 981373