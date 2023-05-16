News you can trust since 1877
Things to do in Portsmouth: Hampshire man wants to get rid of two tickets to watch Daniel O'Donnell at Guildhall

A man is looking for two people to watch Daniel O’Donnell tomorrow in his place due to illness.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 16th May 2023, 13:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:38 BST

Dick Stevens, Portsmouth, and his wife were due to see the star tomorrow at Guildhall but unfortunately they are unable to attend the show – and are looking for two people to take their place.

The tickets cost upwards of £100 but Dick is asking that whoever wants the tickets to make a donation of a minimum of £10 to a charity instead.

Daniel O'Donnell Daniel O'Donnell
Daniel O'Donnell
    Dick said: ‘It just seems such a shame – If it is someone who works with a charity, they could have them full stop but if it is someone in the general public, I would like them to make a donation to charity.

    ‘I know that it’s a bit short notice, but you never know.’

    The show will start at 7pm tomorrow and for more information, contact Dick on 07811 981373

