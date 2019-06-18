Things to do in the Portsmouth area today and tomorrow

Have your say

Here are our top picks

DRAMA: Daphne du Maurier’s Jamaica Inn is a real Cornish classic which is being staged by Titchfield Festival Theatre. Titchfield Festival Theatre tonight until June 22.

RECITAL: Take time out for this recital by Charles Harrison, organist and master of choristers at Chichester Cathedral. Part of Portsmouth Festivities. Portsmouth Cathedral, Old Portsmouth, tomorrow, 1.10pm.

CLASSICAL: Spend an evening in the company of clarinetist Ka Wai Cheng and pianist Kate Burrows in this Portsmouth Festivities concert. Portsmouth Cathedral, High Street, Old Portsmouth, tonight, 7.30pm.

JAZZ: British jazz pianist Jason Rebello has worked with the likes of Sting and Peter Gabriel. Catch him at Portsmouth Festivities tonight. Portsmouth Grammar School – David Russell Theatre, tonight, 7.30pm.

PUNK CABARET: Grammy-nominated and dubbed the godfathers of alternative punk cabaret, The Tiger Lilies, formed in 1989 by Martyn Jacques, celebrate 30 years in the business. Theatre Royal, Winchester, tonight, 7.30pm.

GIG: Tender-hearted but sharp-tongued singer-songwriter Nick Lowe is back with a new four-song EP. Tokyo Bay features Los Straitjackets. Engine Rooms, Southampton, tonight, 7.30pm