Fans have been clamouring to see the group on their reunion tour, having recently performed at Glastonbury Festival.

Crowds flowed out of the tent during the Sugababes performance.

Sugababes attend T4 On The Beach on July 10, 2011 in Weston-Super-Mare, England. Picture: Tim Whitby/Getty Images.

As a result, music lovers have been trying to buy tickets, but they have been running into problems.

Although, with the high demand to buy tickets, the website Ticketmaster is reported to be experiencing some problems.

Here is all you need to know:

Is Ticketmaster down?

The website is still functioning but is experiencing a high volume of traffic.

As well as the Sugababes, tickets for The Vamps have also gone on sale at the same time, at 10am today.

Disgruntled customers have been reporting problems with purchasing seats on Twitter, as the website is struggling to cope.

Rachel said: ‘Ticketmaster you stress me out so much.

Another person trying to secure tickets added: ‘Ticketmaster should just stop at this point, just shut down, you guys are terrible.’

Is there an issue with card payments?

Fans have been reporting issues while trying to buy tickets.

This is reported to be down to customers scrambling to purchase them at the same time.

Aaron Allen said on Twitter: ‘How did people manage to buy tickets for the Sugababes on Ticketmaster this morning?

‘Kept refusing my payment! Now I’ve missed out on tickets! Hope they do a second Manchester date for everyone who missed out thanks to Ticketmaster.’

In reply, another Sugababes fan said: ‘I logged on a 10am and got tickets only for my card to be refused, 5 times. Gutted.’

Leanne Boylan said: ‘Ticketmaster doing me dirty, details entered, card entered, going to process order 5 mins later there's an error and kicks me out.’

Ticketmaster issued a statement in response to these problems.

It said: ‘Some of you may be experiencing an issue with payments - we recommend using AMEX or Paypal if you can while we look into it.’

Ticketmaster confirmed there was a high volume of customers using their website.

A customer service statement said: ‘Our Fan Support teams are incredibly busy at the moment but we’ll be in touch with you if your event has been affected.’

How can I buy tickets for the Sugababes and The Vamps?

Tickets for concerts certain locations are currently still available for the Sugababes.

In an alternative to Ticketmaster, they can be purchased via Livenation, and Eventim here.